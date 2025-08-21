Alexander Isak has frustrated and angered some of his Newcastle United teammates by refusing to play in a bid to force a transfer to Liverpool.

It’s been over a month since Isak trained with Newcastle’s first team as the striker removed himself from pre-season in a self-imposed exile that has continued into the competitive Premier League season.

Next up for Newcastle is Liverpool at St James’ Park in what is shaping up to be an even more fiery encounter than usual given the Isak situation.

And in the week building up to the match, Isak finally broke his silence and declared his intent to leave Newcastle, citing ‘broken promises’ as the reason for his strike.

Alexander Isak issues bombshell statement

Isak missed the PFA Awards Evening on Tuesday amid the speculation surrounding his future at Newcastle.

Addressing his absence and his situation at Newcastle, Isak posted on Instagram: “I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

“I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

Bruno Guimaraes’ quick reaction to Isak’s statement

Within minutes of Isak’s statement being posted, Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes posted a message of his own without having to use any words.

The Brazilian simply shared an image of himself in a Newcastle United shirt standing in front of a Newcastle banner.

While not a direct response to Isak’s statement, the timing of the post was telling.

Newcastle later responded to Isak’s statement by insisting no commitment had ever been made that Isak can leave and that the conditions that may have allowed a sale have not been met, leaving the door open for the striker to come back into the group when ready.

But that could be an awkward return given the feelings some of the Newcastle players have towards him.

Joelinton responds to Wor Flags message

Newcastle supporters’ group Wor Flags posted an image of a St James’ Park flag display along with a caption referencing Isak’s ‘broken promises’ claim.

The post read: “Idolised and adored. No promises broken by the fans that make this club. We deserve better than the destructive path you’ve chosen. Newcastle United will never be defeated.”

The post was quickly liked by Newcastle midfielder and fan favourite Joelinton. While likes are not endorsements of statements, it does suggest Joelinton’s anger and frustration at the situation and support for the fans heading into Monday night’s encounter.