Getty Images

Newcastle United will be without Joelinton for the remainder of the season after the Brazilian suffered a knee injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joelinton missed Saturday’s win over Ipswich Town after feeling pain in his knee on the eve of the game. The Brazilian had missed around a month of action earlier this year with a knee injury, but returned in time for the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool - one he played a key role in at Wembley.

However, the Magpies look like they will have to deal without their midfield powerhouse in their final four games of the campaign with news from the Mail Online revealing that he has been advised to sit out their remaining four matches. Newcastle face Brighton at the Amex Stadium this weekend, before hosting Chelsea in what looks like being a pivotal game in the race for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United injury news

Lewis Hall

Hall had enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short in March when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering an ACL injury during Newcastle United’s dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. There is faint hope that he can return to action before the end of the season.

The defender has recently had his contract quietly extended by the club and it is hoped that means he has not played his last game for the Magpies. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Joelinton

The Brazilian missed Saturday’s win over Ipswich Town, despite training with the team all week ahead of the game. A knee injury was the reason for his omission at the weekend with Howe confirming post-match that the issue was similar to the one that saw him sidelined earlier this campaign and that he is off to see a specialist regarding the injury this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[Joelinton] trained yesterday but just felt his knee wasn't 100% right,” Howe said on Saturday. “And that's the knee that he had an injury with earlier in the season. He's done brilliantly to play through the number of games that he has without being 100% fit.

“But he got to the point where he felt he needed a slight intervention. So let's keep our fingers crossed it's not serious.”

Reports on Wednesday, however, indicate that he may miss the remainder of the campaign. Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Anthony Gordon

Gordon was introduced to Saturday’s game off the bench with Howe admitting that the winger still isn’t fully match fit. Gordon hasn’t started a Premier League game in over two months, with his last start for club and country coming against Brighton in the FA Cup at the beginning of March. Estimated return date = 04/05/25 v Brighton (a)