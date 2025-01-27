Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joelinton is just two bookings away from a two-match Premier League ban.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Brazilian has been booked eight times in the league so far this season, two more and he will be handed a two-match suspension. Joelinton served a one-game ban during their win over Ipswich Town last month after being shown five yellow cards and has picked up three bookings since then in games against Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.

The 28-year-old avoided a booking against Southampton at the weekend, but former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes that he ‘got lucky’ that referee Sam Barrott didn’t reach into his pocket. The incident in question came just before half-time when Joelinton caught Saints striker Paul Onuachu on the ankle with a late tackle.

The decision was analysed on Sky Sports Ref Watch by Gallagher who said: “Got lucky. Got lucky. I think yellow card, he goes through and catches him on the ankle just above the boot. Short distance, should have been a free-kick and a yellow card.”

However, Gallagher’s analysis fails to mention that in the split second before Joelinton catches his opponent, Barrott blew for a foul on the Brazilian, thereby negating anything that happened between Joelinton and Onuachu. The Magpies were 2-1 up at that point and would go on to score a 3-1 victory courtesy of Sandro Tonali’s second-half strike.

Eddie Howe’s side suffered an early setback when Jan Bednarek headed past Martin Dubravka to give the Premier League’s basement side a surprise lead. However, two strikes from Alexander Isak ensured the visitors headed into the break ahead.

Isak’s first goal came from the penalty spot after it was adjudged that he had been fouled by Joe Aribo in the area. Despite initially waving away protests from the Swedish international, Barrott was instructed to check his decision on the pitchside monitor by the VAR before overturning the call and pointing to the spot.

That intervention by VAR was praised by Gallagher. “Brilliant intervention,” he told Sky Sports.

“The referee is blocked off, there are too many players, he can’t see that tackle. But when you see it again, it’s a foul. VAR recommended Sam looks [at it] and this is the angle they showed him, he sees that once and gives a penalty.”

Newcastle United felt that they could have been given a second penalty late on when Lewis Hall was pulled down in the box as he looked to shoot at goal. However, Barrott instead pointed for a corner-kick, with Chris Kavanagh, on VAR duty at Stockley Park, swiftly agreeing with the decision.

That call, both by the on-field referee and VAR, was also analysed by Gallagher: “It starts outside the penalty area and when he goes down it’s inside the penalty area. If he’s going to give it, it’s a free-kick only for me.”

Newcastle’s tenth win in eleven games ensured they ended the weekend in fifth place in the table ahead of their clash with Marco Silva’s Fulham on Saturday afternoon. Victory over the Cottagers could see them end the day in 3rd place if results elsewhere go in their favour.