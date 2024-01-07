'One negative' - Newcastle United key player a doubt for Manchester City after fresh injury blow v Sunderland
Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe's side were dealt a fresh injury blow at the Stadium of Light.
Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh injury blow after Joelinton was forced off during the 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.
Joelinton played a key role in Newcastle's opening goal with his cross into the box being turned in by Sunderland's Dan Ballard. Alexander Isak scored twice in the second half to secure a comfortable win for The Magpies.
Shortly after Newcastle's second goal, Joelinton was withdrawn after a thigh injury picked up in the first half.
Reflecting on the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said Joelinton's injury was the 'only negative' from an otherwise positive day for his side as they progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
"One negative is the injury to Joelinton," Howe said afterwards. "He felt his thigh switching play. We don’t know what that looks like yet."
Joelinton will be a doubt for Newcastle's return to Premier League action against Manchester City at St James' Park next Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). Newcastle currently have nine players ruled out due to injury and suspension as they look to build on Saturday's Tyne-Wear derby win back in the league. Eddie Howe's side have lost each of their last three league games and have dropped to ninth in the table.