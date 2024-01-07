Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh injury blow after Joelinton was forced off during the 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

Joelinton played a key role in Newcastle's opening goal with his cross into the box being turned in by Sunderland's Dan Ballard. Alexander Isak scored twice in the second half to secure a comfortable win for The Magpies.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Shortly after Newcastle's second goal, Joelinton was withdrawn after a thigh injury picked up in the first half.

Reflecting on the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said Joelinton's injury was the 'only negative' from an otherwise positive day for his side as they progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

"One negative is the injury to Joelinton," Howe said afterwards. "He felt his thigh switching play. We don’t know what that looks like yet."