Dan Burn believes Newcastle United delivered a performance they can be proud of as they defeated Sunderland in the Wear-Tyne derby. The Magpies were on top throughout the match at the Stadium of Light and eventually saw their dominance rewarded when Dan Ballard turned the ball into the back of his own net to give the Magpies a first-half lead.

Alexander Isak scored twice after the break to wrap up the 3-0 win and give Newcastle their first win over their fierce rivals since August 2011 - and end a run of four successive defeats in all competitions. Eddie Howe’s starting XI included two boyhood Newcastle United fans in Sean Longstaff and Burn whilst Lewis Miley and Paul Dummett came off the bench.

It was a game 12 years in the making and Burn has described the 3-0 triumph as a ‘special win’ for not just his team, but for the 6,000 strong travelling supporters.

"It was a special win.” Burn told ITV after the game. “I think there was a lot of build up to the game, so to come through with a win and a clean sheet is great.

"It's been a long time since we've played this type of game. If you asked the fans whether they would rather advance in the Champions League or beat Sunderland, I think they would pick beating Sunderland.

"It was a great day and the crowd really made it. We've had a lot of games so it has been hard to train and habits have fallen away a bit, but that was back to us today, the way we pressed and fought."

Burn was also asked about Newcastle’s ambitions in the cup this season as they target a first piece of major domestic silverware since 1955. For the first time since the 2019/20 season, the Magpies are into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup and Burn is keen for his side to lift silverware this term. "We spoke about it the last two seasons.” Burn said.