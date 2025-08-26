Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton was visibly upset as he was forced off in Monday night’s 3-2 defeat against Liverpool due to injury.

The Brazilian, who missed the end of last season due to injury, went down in the centre circle in the second half of the game before being substituted by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

The Magpies also lost Sandro Tonali and Fabian Schar to injury as well as Anthony Gordon to suspension in what proved to be a bruising evening at St James’ Park despite an encouraging performance.

Joelinton is now a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Leeds United following a small injury update from head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United boss provides triple injury update

Newcastle have several doubts heading into the trip to Elland Road this weekend.

After the match, Howe told The Gazette: “They're genuine injuries. They've come off in the middle of the game and that would be a huge blow to us.

“Joey doesn't look great, to be honest, especially when the signal was so early when he went down. Sandro, again, doesn't look good.

“He wanted to stay on but wasn't functioning properly. Obviously, we lose Anthony through suspension and Fabian through concussion.”

The Magpies could also continue to be without last season’s top scorer Alexander Isak, who has made himself unavailable for selection in a bid to force a move away from the club.

Joelinton provides positive social media update

After the Leeds match, it’s the first international break of the new season and Joelinton has been called back into the Brazil national team squad once again alongside his Newcastle teammate Bruno Guimaraes.

A bad injury would almost certainly rule him out of Brazil’s World Cup Qualifier matches against Chile and Boliva next month.

But the 29-year-old made no reference to that as he shared a post announcing the Brazil squad on social media, stating: “It will always be a pleasure to be called up to wear the Brazilian national team shirt.”

On the Liverpool match itself, Joelinton wrote: “Proud to be part of this team. Thank you Geordies for your support.”

The lack of any reference to his injury and upbeat nature of his posts could be seen as a positive sign for a player who looked in some distress when he left the field only hours earlier.

A further update on Joelinton and Tonali is expected to be made by Howe in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning. Gordon will miss the trip due to suspension while Schar will be ruled out if it was deemed he picked up a concussion, as Howe claimed.

Fabian Schar issues injury update

Newcastle will have to follow the concussion protocol regarding Schar which will rule him out of action until after the international break. It’s also not the first time the defender has suffered a concussion for Newcastle.

After the match, he also took to Instagram to post an injury update.

Schar wrote: “I am okay! Thanks for all the messages of concern. Disappointed to come off but proud of the team spirit and energy last night.”