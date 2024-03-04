Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have made it their 'absolute priority' to secure Joelinton to a new contract at St James' Park.

The Brazilian's current deal signed when he first arrived from Hoffenheim in 2019 is set to expire next summer. And in a world where The Magpies are at the perpetual mercy of Profitability and Sustainability Rules, selling Joelinton in the summer is a possibility should they fail to agree a new deal with the player. Following an approach from Manchester United, Dan Ashworth has stepped away from his role as sporting director at Newcastle. This has seen Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and chief executive Darren Eales take charge of contract negotiations.

Joelinton is currently injured until the back end of the 2023-24 season but there is renewed hope of seeing the 27-year-old back in black and white. His rehabilitation from a thigh injury picked up in January is going to plan and there has now been some progress on the contract front.

According to The Telegraph, Joelinton is seeking a deal that would see him among Newcastle's highest earners on more than £180,000-a-week. And there is now 'growing optimism' that a deal can be reached between the two parties.

On Joelinton's contract situation, Howe said: “That's always been in my mind as an absolute priority, to try to get him to stay at the club long-term. I see that as hugely important."

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Joelinton has been a key player for Newcastle under Howe, winning the club's player of the season award for the 2021-22 campaign. He has been transformed from a misfiring forward into a powerhouse midfielder over the past two years and earned himself a call-up to the Brazil national team for the first time in 2023.

“I think we've missed Joe's qualities," Howe added. "Especially physically, his robustness, his abilities in duels, set-plays for and against.

“We're very lucky to have a midfielder that's as big as he is and as competitive as he is and whenever you lose those qualities, you notice when they're not there.