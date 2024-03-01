Newcastle United midfielder posts 13-word reaction as two-year contract agreed after major injury blow
Matty Longstaff has found a new club following his release from Newcastle United last summer.
The 23-year-old has joined MLS side Toronto FC on a two-year deal with an option of a further year. This comes after Longstaff suffered a serious knee injury on Boxing Day 2022 while on loan at Colchester United in League Two. He returned to Newcastle to work on his rehab but hasn't played a competitive match since.
Longstaff burst onto the scene for Newcastle with a winning goal on his Premier League debut against Manchester United at St James' Park. He also scored for The Magpies in a 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture that season.
The midfielder went on to make 20 appearances for Newcastle, scoring three goals but struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular and was subsequently loaned out to the likes of Aberdeen, Mansfield Town and Colchester.
Following Longstaff's move to Toronto, older brother and Newcastle midfielder Sean posted an update via social media stating: "Good luck over in the MLS @MatthewLongstaff! Easy on the maple syrup!"
Toronto's Consett-born head coach John Herdman said: "I'm thrilled to welcome Matty to our squad. His Premier League experience and dynamic playing style will add depth to our midfield and complement our tactical blueprint.”
Toronto's MLS season has just got under way with a 0-0 draw against Cincinatti FC. Toronto finished bottom of the MLS last season.