Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matty Longstaff has found a new club following his release from Newcastle United last summer.

The 23-year-old has joined MLS side Toronto FC on a two-year deal with an option of a further year. This comes after Longstaff suffered a serious knee injury on Boxing Day 2022 while on loan at Colchester United in League Two. He returned to Newcastle to work on his rehab but hasn't played a competitive match since.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstaff burst onto the scene for Newcastle with a winning goal on his Premier League debut against Manchester United at St James' Park. He also scored for The Magpies in a 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture that season.

The midfielder went on to make 20 appearances for Newcastle, scoring three goals but struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular and was subsequently loaned out to the likes of Aberdeen, Mansfield Town and Colchester.

Following Longstaff's move to Toronto, older brother and Newcastle midfielder Sean posted an update via social media stating: "Good luck over in the MLS @MatthewLongstaff! Easy on the maple syrup!"

Toronto's Consett-born head coach John Herdman said: "I'm thrilled to welcome Matty to our squad. His Premier League experience and dynamic playing style will add depth to our midfield and complement our tactical blueprint.”