Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has donated £12,000 to the Newcastle Food Bank after partnering up with a fan.

Joelinton and Newcastle supporter Dylan Brett raised the money after selling 'Joelinton Hawaiian shirts' featuring dozens of images of the Brazilian's face. The shirts first gained popularity after Dylan and his friends were spotted wearing them during Newcastle's away trip to West Ham United in February 2022.

Joelinton then got involved in the trend and has helped raise money for the Newcastle Food Bank as a result.

An Instagram post from the Food Bank confirmed the donation with a picture of a large cheque: "🖤🤍We are delighted to receive an extremely generous donation of £12,000 from @joelinton34 and @dylanbrett._ following the sales of their Joelinton Hawaiian Shirts! 👕 "🤝 The donation will directly help people in need across the Newcastle City region, particularly over the busy festive period." Joelinton is currently away on international duty with Brazil but still shared the post on his own Instagram page.

When asked about the shirts previously, Joelinton said: “It’s quite colourful, isn’t it?

“[Laughs] I like it. I do have one, because I received it from the guy who made the shirt! And I gave him my Newcastle shirt

"I found it funny when I first saw it – it’s more proof of the fans’ support and affection, and it’s very much appreciated because it boosts my confidence.

"Newcastle fans are fantastic. No matter where we play, there’s always unbelievable support from the stands. It’s a massive club and you can feel it from the fans’ behaviour.”

The 27-year-old has made 13 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions this season as he looks to score his first goal of the campaign. Joelinton will be part of the Brazil squad looking to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track when they face world champions Argentina on Wednesday morning (12:30am kick-off GMT).