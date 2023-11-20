Alan Pardew urges England call for Newcastle United star as former Magpie blasts Howe 'world class' talk

The latest news from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare to return to Premier League action with a home game against Chelsea next weekend.

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has insisted Magpies winger Anthony Gordon should be in line for a call-up to England’s Euro 2024 Finals squad.

The former Everton star has been in impressive form this season after scoring four goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side. The statistics don’t tell the full story about Gordon’s impact on the United side after he provided plenty of attacking intent and intensity during a number of fine displays in the Premier League and Champions League.

Gordon is one of four Newcastle players said to be on Scotland’s radar as the Tartan Army prepare to compete at next summer’s finals in Germany. Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Elliot Anderson are also said to be of interest to Steve Clarke as he looks to take advantage of Scottish heritage within their families.

Gordon, who qualifies for Scotland via his paternal grandparents, was said to be in contention for a place in the England squad for the final two games of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against North Macedonia and Malta - but missed out on the final selection, despite being praised by manager Gareth Southgate.

Pardew has joined the growing list of admirers of Gordon as he hailed the Magpies winger for his improvement after he endured a challenging start to life on Tyneside following a £40m switch from Everton last January.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “He’s definitely working harder than when he played for Everton. I watched him play for Everton and wasn’t playing like he is now. The main ingredients you need as a footballer is effort, work rate, unselfishness and the will to win and the will to get the better of the person you’re playing against every Saturday and then the talent comes after that. He’s now got that bit - Eddie Howe has sat him down.

“And he needs to speak to the Manchester United wingers because that’s what they’ve not got. You work your socks off and when you help the full back behind you. When you lose the ball you get back in your shape so you’re hard to play against. If you don’t then we’re carrying you and you’re easy to play against. But he’s doing that bit and he’s staying in the team because he’s doing that bit and then he’s showing what quality he’ got.

“Gareth Southgate has so many players. They’re all good. Jadon Sancho - go and apologise to the manager now, get back in the Man United team and he might have a chance of going to Germany. What’s he thinking about?”

Former Magpies star hits out at Howe ‘world class’ claim

Former Newcastle United left-back Jose Enrique has been impressed by the job Eddie Howe has done at St James Park - but believes there is ‘no chance’ the Magpies boss can be described as world class.

Former Newcastle United and Liverpool defender Jose Enrique. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The former Bournemouth manager took over a United side sat in the Premier League relegation zone in November 2021 and has overseen a stunning turnaround in fortunes on Tyneside through hard work on the training pitch and clever investment in the transfer market.

That has taken Newcastle into their first major cup final since 1999 and to securing their first return to the Champions League since the days of Alan Shearer, Craig Bellamy and Sir Bobby Robson.

But Enrique has insisted the Magpies boss is not at the same level as some of his Premier League counterpart and claimed Howe hasn’t achieved anything yet.

Speaking to Squawka, Enrique said: "For me, world-class is Pep Guardiola, Klopp, Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane. To put Eddie Howe in that kind of level without having done anything really for Newcastle isn't right.