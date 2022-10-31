Joelinton out of Newcastle United's game against Southampton
Joelinton will sit out Newcastle United’s visit to the St Mary’s Stadium.
The midfielder scored his first goal at St James’s Park in almost a year in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa. However, Joelinton was also shown his fifth yellow card of the season.
And the 26-year-old, watched by Brazil manager Tite, must serve a one-game ban on Sunday, when Newcastle play Southampton.
United head coach Eddie Howe would love to see Joelinton join Bruno Guimaraes in Tite’s squad for the World Cup.
“I’d like him to go to the World Cup for obvious reasons for Joe,” said United’s head coach. “He’s a top, top player, top person. I’m sure the Brazil manager’s very aware of Joelinton and his qualities and what he can bring, his versatility. He’s got a lot of strengths. Seeing him close up will have definitely helped his detail of what he can offer the squad.”