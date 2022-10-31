The midfielder scored his first goal at St James’s Park in almost a year in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa. However, Joelinton was also shown his fifth yellow card of the season.

“I’d like him to go to the World Cup for obvious reasons for Joe,” said United’s head coach. “He’s a top, top player, top person. I’m sure the Brazil manager’s very aware of Joelinton and his qualities and what he can bring, his versatility. He’s got a lot of strengths. Seeing him close up will have definitely helped his detail of what he can offer the squad.”