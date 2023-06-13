News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon makes low-key appearance – summer squad decision imminent

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon's made a low-key appearance for England.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Anthony Gordon's back out on the pitch ahead of a busy summer.

The Newcastle United winger – who opened his Newcastle account with a goal against Chelsea late last month – had a behind-closed-doors run-out for England's Under-21s ahead of the European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia after taking a short post-season break.

Gordon, signed from Everton in January, played 60 minutes of a 2-0 defeat to Japan at St George's Park last week. The game was decided by second-half goals from Rihito Yamamota  and Yuta Matsumura.

Coach Lee Carsley, preparing for group stage games against Czech Republic, Israel and Germany, will name his final squad for the tournament tomorrow.

And Gordon  could be playing until July 8 if he is selected and England go all the way to the final.

Those United players not involved in international football will report back for the start of pre-season training in early July ahead of a campaign which will see the club play in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

If Gordon, 22, does play at the tournament with England, he will need a break before returning to Newcastle ahead of the new season.

Speaking after the Chelsea game, the £45million signing spoke about the importance of the summer.

“I feel like I’ve got a big summer ahead,” said the winger. “It’s difficult to adapt to the manager’s style, because he has such high standards."

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe was pleased to see Gordon end the season on a high with a goal in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea Stamford Bridge.

United's head coach said: "Hopefully, that will give him a big lift going into next season."

