The Man City boss was speaking ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg match against Copenhagen. Grealish will play no part in the match following a groin injury that has kept him out for the past four weeks.

The 28-year-old has not started a Premier League match for Manchester City so far in 2024 and is set to miss the upcoming top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool this weekend. After that, Man City continue their defence of the FA Cup against Newcastle United in the quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium on March 16 (5:30pm kick-off).

And Guardiola doesn't expect Grealish to be back for the clash against The Magpies either, with the winger set to miss out on a call-up to the England squad for the March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium later this month.

Assessing his squad ahead of the Champions League match, Guardiola said: "Selection all depends on how people recover from the last game.

“That’s all. We will take a selection [Wednesday] morning. It’s really important to be focused. Jack is not ready. I don’t know [when he will be available].

"I don't think [he will be back before the internationals]. I haven't spoken to the doctors, but I think he has to recover well to use him as much as possible."