£40m midfielder has already dropped hint on his future amid Newcastle United 'talks'
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton would 'love' to stay at the club despite uncertainty around his long-term future.
The Brazilian's current contract expires next June and Newcastle would reluctantly look to sell the player this summer if a new deal is not agreed by the time the transfer window opens. Joelinton has been a key player for Newcastle under Eddie Howe but is currently out injured until May.
Given his importance to the side, Newcastle have made it a priority to try and reach an agreement with the 27-year-old.
"We're still trying from the club's side," head coach Eddie Howe recently said on Joelinton's contract situation. "We're desperate to keep him, we know his qualities and what he brings but I don't think there has been any major update or any major change to the situation."
The contract stand-off will only fuel speculation regarding the Brazil international's future on Tyneside. But Joelinton has already publicly stated his intention to remain at Newcastle long-term.
Discussing his contract situation in December, he said: "Yes, of course I want to stay. I feel at home here. My family feels at home, my son has friends here. I love the city.
"There have been talks [about a new deal], there’s nothing close yet but there’s been conversation and it’s a good start."
Despite a tough start to his Newcastle career following a club record £40million move from Hoffenheim, Joelinton has excelled under Howe since moving into a deeper midfield role. He has made 179 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals.