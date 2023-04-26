The Brazilian was named man of the match as Newcastle beat Spurs 6-1 at St James’ Park to move up to third in the Premier League table. Joelinton netted the second goal of the game as one of the five goals The Magpies scored in the opening 21 minutes.

Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak both netted braces before Harry Kane pulled a goal back for the visitors in the second half and Callum Wilson made it 6-1 shortly after his introduction from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite playing the entire season either out wide or in midfield, Joelinton – who was signed by Newcastle as a striker for £40million in 2019 – has enjoyed his best scoring campaign since signing for the club. With three goals in his last four matches, the 26-year-old now has seven goals in all competitions this season and is hoping to push for double figures in the final seven matches.

Joelinton of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 23, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"I'm very pleased [to score seven] but I wish I had more,” Joelinton told The Gazette. “I'm happy to help the team and contribute with the goals and I'm trying to get more assists too and add more goals to my game.

"I'm happy with everyone in the team because they're all doing great and we're all on the same page. I'm hoping to score more goals to end the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It's a great feeling to score a goal. We started really well everyone on the team and we take our chance.

“We did what the gaffer told us to do, run forward, press high with energy and everyone with the team had high energy and we took our chance.”

Newcastle currently sit six points inside the Champions League places with a game in hand on Spurs in fifth. They are currently preparing to face relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday (7:45pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for Joelinton, the message is clear.