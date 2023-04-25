After Jacob Murphy gave Newcastle the lead after 61 seconds, Schar helped the hosts make it 2-0 at St James’ Park with a stunning long-ball to find Joelinton who controlled the pass brilliantly before rounding Hugo Lloris and finding the net.

The Swiss defender then won the ball back for The Magpies and found Murphy to make it 3-0. A brace from Alexander Isak and a second half goal from substitute Callum Wilson either side of Harry Kane’s consolation saw the match end 6-1 in Newcastle’s favour as they moved a step closer to securing a top four finish.

And for Schar, it’s the second time in quick succession he has grabbed an assist for Joelinton with a long-ball out from defence. The 31-year-old picked out the Brazilian in the 5-1 win at West Ham United earlier in the month.

Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schaer of Newcastle United celebrate following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

And when asked about the link he’s formed with Joelinton in recent matches, Schar told The Gazette: “I think [he owes me], it’s twice in a row, another assist you know.

"Joe Willock was getting those chances at the start of the season and now Joelinton has scored and it’s something we try to do in training. It’s a great run and a great finish.”

Schar was withdrawn in the closing stages of Sunday’s win with a suspected hamstring issue. He will be hoping to recover in time to face Everton at Goodison Park this Thursday evening (7:45pm kick-off) and Southampton on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

“The next match is the potential for three points so every game for us is of the same importance and we know they're going to be completely different games,” Schar added. “We have to be back on it like we were [against Spurs].”