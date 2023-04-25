Newcastle United star admits team-mate owes him one after what he did against Spurs and West Ham
Defender Fabian Schar grabbed two assists inside the opening nine minutes as Newcastle United ran riot against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
After Jacob Murphy gave Newcastle the lead after 61 seconds, Schar helped the hosts make it 2-0 at St James’ Park with a stunning long-ball to find Joelinton who controlled the pass brilliantly before rounding Hugo Lloris and finding the net.
The Swiss defender then won the ball back for The Magpies and found Murphy to make it 3-0. A brace from Alexander Isak and a second half goal from substitute Callum Wilson either side of Harry Kane’s consolation saw the match end 6-1 in Newcastle’s favour as they moved a step closer to securing a top four finish.
And for Schar, it’s the second time in quick succession he has grabbed an assist for Joelinton with a long-ball out from defence. The 31-year-old picked out the Brazilian in the 5-1 win at West Ham United earlier in the month.
And when asked about the link he’s formed with Joelinton in recent matches, Schar told The Gazette: “I think [he owes me], it’s twice in a row, another assist you know.
"Joe Willock was getting those chances at the start of the season and now Joelinton has scored and it’s something we try to do in training. It’s a great run and a great finish.”
Schar was withdrawn in the closing stages of Sunday’s win with a suspected hamstring issue. He will be hoping to recover in time to face Everton at Goodison Park this Thursday evening (7:45pm kick-off) and Southampton on Sunday (2pm kick-off).
“The next match is the potential for three points so every game for us is of the same importance and we know they're going to be completely different games,” Schar added. “We have to be back on it like we were [against Spurs].”
Newcastle will be hoping to tighten their grip on the top four places by Monday with two matches against relegation-threatened clubs coming up. The Magpies currently sit third in the table, six points clear of Spurs in fifth with a game in hand.