Joelinton’s new tattoo has Newcastle United fans all thinking the same thing

Could it also be a tribute to Newcastle?

By Evie Lake
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

Joelinton has shared a video of his latest tattoo to social media- a sentimental and touching tribute to his growing family.

But to many Newcastle United fans the design outline bears a striking similarity to a famous Geordie landmark.

One fan tweeted: ‘Subtle nod to the Tyne Bridge there, he’s even included all the noisy kittiwakes flying under it’.

While another said: ‘Getting serious Tyne Bridge vibes here.’

The new design features the silhouettes of his family looking out at the sea with ‘Familia’ written largely and prominently above it.

Notably, the horizon is also a clock which is reminiscent of the iconic Tyne Bridge.

Created by Dom Tattoo, the London-based Brazilian tattoo artist has also worked on some of Bruno’s ink as well.

Whether intentional or not, let’s hope it gives the Mags an extra boost on Sunday as they come up against Champions League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Oh, and here’s hoping it’s healed in time!

