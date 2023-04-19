It’s set to be another massive weekend of Premier League action with key matches in the race for the title and battle to avoid relegation set to take place.

As for Newcastle United, they are preparing for their biggest league match of the season so far when Tottenham Hotspur visit St James Park with both sides fighting to claim fourth place and UEFA Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning.

A player who has been heavily linked with a move to the North East has been told he can leave his current club in the summer but only under one significant condition. Elsewhere, United are said to be readying what has been described as a ‘super offer’ for an Italian based defender. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, April 19:

Newcastle United target ‘told he can leave’ under one condition

James Ward-Prowse has been told he can leave Southampton this summer if they get relegated from the Premier League, according to TalkSPORT. Newcastle United are just one club who have been heavily linked with the Saints’ skipper along with Saturday’s opponents Tottenham and also West Ham United.

The England international midfielder has been integral to the St Marys outfit for several seasons now but, with the club currently bottom of the table and five points adrift of safety it’s looking increasingly likely they will be dropping down to the EFL Championship next season. Ward-Prowese, 28, has made 38 appearances for the Saints in all competitions this season and scored nine goals.

Newcastle United readying ‘super offer’ for defender

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Torino defender Perr Schuurs in recent days, reports HITC. The article references several reports from the UK and Italy and claims that the Magpies would be ready to offer €35 million (around £31m) to sign the Dutch youth international in the summer.