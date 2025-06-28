Lille striker Jonathan David has confirmed he will leave Lille. | AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan David is one of European football’s most sought-after free transfers this summer - and Newcastle United have scouted him.

The 25-year-old will become a free agent next week when his contract at Lille expires.

David has scored 109 goals in 232 games for Lille, including 25 goals in 48 games in the 2024/25 season.

The Canada international’s eye for goal and examplary fitness record make him a key target for several clubs looking for a potential bargain this summer.

But the ‘free transfer’ may not be all it seems, with potential hidden costs now starting to surface.

Jonathan David transfer bombshell as NUFC set to stay clear

Newcastle scouted David during the 2024/25 season, but are likely to stay clear of making a move while Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been credited with an interest.

Although on the surface, a move for David looks like a perfect way to land a quality player while taking a financial hit in a PSR world, the reality could prove to be quite different.

Juventus are understood to be in talks to sign the striker as a free agent but a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport claims a deal is being held up due to David’s representatives asking for around £13million in comissions. The striker is also likely to command a significant wage, which paired with the agents’ fees and signing-on bonuses, could prove costly in the long run.

Newcastle have had limited success with free transfers over the years. Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser both joined the club on decent wages but struggled to make a positive impact and ended up leaving for nothing.

Lloyd Kelly joined Newcastle on a free transfer last summer but struggled for regular gametime. But it can be argued that signing turned out to be a success as The Magpies were able to sell Kelly on to Juventus for £20million, a deal that will be finalised next week.

Newcastle United want Alexander Isak alternative with striker departure imminent

With Callum Wilson’s contract at Newcastle set to expire next week, the club are looking for attacking reinforcements to assist Alexander Isak this coming season.

The Swedish striker has had no serious challengers for a first-team starting spot over the past 18 months and has suffered with recurring injuries as a result.

Should Wilson leave, William Osula will be Newcastle’s second choice striker behind Isak heading into the return to pre-season training. While Osula impressed in small doses last season, he is still yet to make a Premier League start for the club and has just one top flight goal to his name.

Eddie Howe would likely prefer playing Anthony Gordon through the middle as an alternative to Isak, as was shown on a few occasions during the 2024/25 campaign.

In that respect, David would have been an ideal alternative to Isak as a proven goalscorer who is almost always fit and available to play.

But Newcastle are assessing options elsewhere. The club are set to make a move to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer with the Premier League side understood to be looking for around £60million for the Brazilian.

The 23-year-old previously agreed to join Newcastle from Watford in a £30million deal in 2022 but the club chose to sign Isak from Real Sociedad instead. Three years later, Joao Pedro’s value has doubled while Isak has established himself as one of the leading strikers in Europe at Newcastle.