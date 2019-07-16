Jonjo Shelvey issues statement on his Newcastle United future
Jonjo Shelvey has ended speculation about his future – by committing himself to Newcastle United.
Shelvey has repeatedly been linked with moves away from St James’s Park over the past two years.
However, the midfielder – who is preparing for tomorrow night’s Premier League Asia Trophy fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing, China – is adamant that he’s staying at the club, which is set to appoint Steve Bruce as manager.
The 27-year-old saw his appearances limited by a thigh injury and the form of others last season – and he’s keen to make up for lost time.
“I won’t be leaving this football club,” Shelvey told the Gazette.
“I don’t know who wants me to leave or doesn’t want me to leave, but as far as I’m aware I’m a Newcastle United player.
“I’ve not looked to go anywhere. The past season I’ve never downed tools. I’ve always carried on doing the right things, and that’s what I’ll continue to do. At the end of the day, this club pays your wages. You respect them for that. The fans pay your wages.
“I’m here. I love living in the North East. It’s a brilliant place to be. My kids love it. My wife’s settled. So, at the end of the day, I just want to carry on doing what I’m doing.”
Shelvey was first troubled by a thigh injury last summer, and he tried to play through the pain barrier.
“I wasn’t fit,” said Shelvey. “My thigh was completely ruptured in two places. In the end, I couldn’t do it any more. I needed to take that time (to recover). I felt that I was very unfortunate. It is what it is. Lads came into the team and did well. That’s all it was.
“I know if I’m back at that level physically, I’m good enough to play in this team.”
On the departure of manager Rafa Benitez, Shelvey said: “It obviously wasn’t meant to be, and he’s come to China now. We wish him all the best.
“It’s going to be hard this year. We’ve got to be prepared to fight every week and make sure that we don’t let our fans down.”