Kieran Trippier, signed a year ago, agreed an extension to his contract last week which will keep him at the club until 2025.

The 32-year-old right-back – who has captained Howe’s team for much of the season – has been an immense influence on and off the pitch since his move from Atletico Madrid.

Howe says Trippier – who suffered an injury soon after joining United – has been a “huge presence” at the club, which was in the relegation zone when he signed and is now third in the Premier League.

“Delighted with Kieran,” said United’s head coach. “He’s been magnificent from the day that he walked into the club.

"Last year he didn’t play a great deal. He got his injury quite early, so we lost him on the pitch, but he was still a huge presence off it.

"He really did make a difference last year. He came to almost every away game to support the players in our relegation battle.

Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier with head coach Eddie Howe.

"His leadership and inspiring character was hugely important, and now on the pitch this year I think he’s been outstanding. His defensive work, his attacking work really does deserve the contract. I’m delighted with him.”

Trippier – who went to the World Cup with England – reacted to the one-year extension last week.

"I'm absolutely delighted that I've extended my contract here,” said Trippier, who worked with Howe at Burnley earlier in his career. “I've got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my team-mates.

"When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome – and I want to help the club achieve great things. It's a positive moment for us players in the club – and there's no place I'd rather be."

Trippier has captained the team while club skipper Jamaal Lascelles has been out of the starting XI.

