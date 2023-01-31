The 30-year-old midfielder has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Nottingham Forest, bringing a seven-year stint at Newcastle to an end. Shelvey has made over 200 appearances for the club but has had his game-time limited this season due to injury.

But Shelvey is set for one final send-off at St James’s Park tonight as Newcastle host Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. Sky Sports have reported Shelvey will be travelling back to Newcastle tonight to watch the match and say his goodbyes to the Magpies staff, players and fans as the club hopes to reach its first major final in 24 years.