Newcastle take a 1-0 lead into the match from the first leg at St Mary’s last week as they look to make their first major final in 24 years. Southampton currently sit bottom of the Premier League and will have to become the first side to win away at Newcastle this season in order to progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have not lost a home match since April 2022 and goalkeeper Nick Pope has kept 10 consecutive clean sheets heading into the match where a sell-out crowd is expected. The odds are certainly stacked against Southampton despite United only holding a one-goal lead.

Saints boss Jones was asked whether it was ‘mission impossible or mission improbable’ at St James’s Park in his pre-match press conference given Newcastle’s form.

He responded: “Well, I won’t be letting you do my team talk after that!”

The first leg was a fiesty affair on the south coast as Joelinton’s second half strike provided Newcastle with a slender advantage heading into the second leg. Both sides also had goals ruled-out for handball during the match while Southampton were also reduced to 10-men late on as Duje Caleta-Car was shown a second yellow card.

As the Saints defender left the pitch, Magpies players Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes mockingly waved at the Croatian. And Jones is hoping it’s a gesture that comes back to haunt Newcastle come full-time this evening.

“I think it might,” Jones told Hampshire Live when asked if last week’s events add more bite to the occasion. “I’ve been in games where there’s been a bit of a niggle here or there and some leftovers that sometimes come back to bite you. Let’s hope that does.

“It doesn’t give me any more motivation on the side of the pitch and I had some words with a member of their staff, but it’s all part and parcel of the game. My motivation is to win a game and try and get Southampton to Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad