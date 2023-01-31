Shelvey has not started a Premier League game for Newcastle this season due to injury and was just two starts away from extending his contract beyond the summer. But Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest have swooped in to secure a late January move for the midfielder on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 30-year-old midfielder joined The Magpies in January 2016 and has gone on to make 202 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals. Head coach Eddie Howe described Shelvey as a valuable member of his squad but he couldn’t ignore the player’s wishes to leave and play regular first-team football.

Shelvey has been sidelined in recent weeks with a calf injury picked up in the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano in December.

The former Liverpool and Swansea City midfielder has completed his medical at Nottingham Forest and was filmed arriving at the club’s training ground to finalise his move.