The agent of Jorgen Strand Larsen has broken his silence on the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker’s future following multiple bids from Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle had a £55million bid rejected by Wolves for the 25-year-old striker, who scored 14 Premier League goals during a loan spell from Celta Vigo last season.

Wolves officially made the deal permanent in the summer for £23million before Newcastle offered the West Midlands club a chance to more than double their money with a pursuit late in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have been pushing to sign strikers all summer and have finally agreed two major deals in the final week of the transfer window.

German forward Nick Woltemade has joined for a club-record £65million fee from VfB Stuttgart and Yoane Wissa is set to join from Brentford in a £55million deadline day move.

Strand Larsen was understood to be keen on a move to Newcastle and his absence from the Wolves squad over the weekend only fuelled the speculation. But the Norwegian’s absence was down to an Achilles issue, and Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira claimed after the game that he expects Strand Larsen to stay beyond Monday’s transfer deadline.

That message was then confirmed by the player’s agent, Tore Pedersen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s agent provides clear transfer update after NUFC bid

Pederson confirmed to Norwegian outlet VG, that Strand Larsen would not be joining Newcastle and would instead remain at Wolves.

It comes after The Magpies’ signing of Woltemade and the imminent addition of Wissa.

Strand Larsen was on the move on deadline day but not in a transfer sense as he left Wolves to join up with the Norway national team squad for the upcoming friendly against Finland and World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle were willing to pay up to £60million for Strand Larsen, but Wolves’ firm stance prevented a deal being agreed. The fee would have represented a record transfer for a Norwegian, ahead of Erling Haaland’s £51million move to Manchester City in 2022.

Strand Larsen is set to visit St James’ Park later this month in the first Premier League match after the transfer window at Newcastle on September 13.