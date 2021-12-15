Newcastle travel to Liverpool with just one win to their name in the league all season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, on the other hand, have won five-straight league games and sit just one point behind leaders Manchester City.

It looks a daunting prospect for Newcastle and Enrique, who played for both sides, believes it may be a tough night in store for Eddie Howe and his side:

Jose Enrique playing in goal for Liverpool against Newcastle United in April 2012

“It’s never an easy game for Newcastle. Eddie Howe knows Klopp very well so it won’t be easy.” Enrique told BeMyBet.

“Liverpool expect to win at Anfield and I think they will.”

“If they start scoring early it can be a big score, because Newcastle will try to get something from the game and Liverpool can destroy their weak defence. But if Newcastle start well it might be difficult to get behind them and they will play for a point. Let’s see.

“It depends on the situation - everyone knows I love both clubs - but I have a special feeling for Liverpool. Everyone knows why. Obviously I want them to win, but I want Newcastle to stay in the Premier League.”

So, a tough end to the year is in prospect for Newcastle, however, unlike previous seasons, it does promise to be a busy January with Newcastle expected to strengthen many areas of the squad.

One player that has been consistently linked with a move to Tyneside is Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

Lingard is out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer and could make the move to Newcastle if a fee, reportedly to be around the £12m mark, can be agreed between the clubs.

However, Enrique doesn’t believe that Lingard should be a priority for his former club, instead insisting they must improve defensively:

“Lingard is a good player but I’m not sure he’s what Newcastle need.

“He could do well but it depends how much they want to spend. If they can spend as much as they want I would say ‘yes, get him and get defensive players as well’.

“The priority for Newcastle is to improve the holding midfield and the defence as well.”

