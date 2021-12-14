Eddie Howe’s side travel to Liverpool on the back of a disappointing second-half collapse against Leicester City.

Their 4-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium means Newcastle have the worst defensive record in the division having shipped 34 goals in just 16 games.

And this week, they will travel to Anfield to face a Liverpool side with the imperious Mo Salah looking to equal Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring or assisting in 15 consecutive Premier League games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe WIllock's late equaliser sealed a dramatic draw at Anfield last season (Photo by David Klein - Pool/Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United:

When is Liverpool v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United takes place on Thursday December 16. Kick-off is at 8pm at Anfield with Mike Dean the man in charge.

Where can I watch it?

Liverpool v Newcastle United will be shown live on BT Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm on BT Sport 1. BT Sport Ultimate also has full coverage of the clash.

How can I follow it?

If you don’t have access to BT Sport, then BBC Radio Newcastle and talkSport have full commentary of the game.

The Shields Gazette will also be bringing you full coverage of the contest at Anfield. We will bring you all the team news, how the action on the pitch unfolds as well as pre-match and post-match reaction to all the major talking points.

What’s the latest injury news?

Eddie Howe has no fresh injury concerns following the defeat to Leicester on Sunday and therefore, only Paul Dummett, who is a long-term absentee, is definitely ruled out of the contest.

Callum Wilson and Javi Manquillo are the two Newcastle players that are one booking away from triggering an automatic one-game ban.

Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Nat Phillips as they continue their recovery from long-term injuries.

Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi have outside chances of making a return on Thursday but with a busy festive schedule and the African Cup of Nations on the horizon, it is unknown if Klopp will take a risk on the pair against Newcastle.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.