News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness

Jude Bellingham record ‘done deal’ after Liverpool transfer claim & Newcastle social media post

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has completed a record transfer to Real Madrid.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST

The 19-year-old has completed a £115million move to Real, becoming the most expensive English player of all-time in the process. He is also Real Madrid’s second most expensive signing ever behind Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid fought off strong Premier League interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City to land Bellingham’s signature.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool distanced themselves from a potential move for Bellingham before the end of the 2022-23 season. But Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson wasn’t buying it at the time.

Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “Let’s be serious, they’re saying they are pulling out [of signing Bellingham] because they want the fee to reduce. This is football politics. Standard.

“Act like you’re not interested and then all of a sudden it’s like no, no, no, we want you.

“Liverpool are a top football club so you should be optimistic about getting anyone in the door at the end of the day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Liverpool have ultimately been unsuccessful in their pursuit with the 24-time England international joining the 14-time European champions.

Despite never having a realistic chance of landing Bellingham, Newcastle found themselves in the midst of a viral social media storm involving the midfielder. Borussia Dortmund’s Twitter account posted an image of Bellingham alongside Magpies assistant Jason Tindall as part of the ‘Jason Tindall desperate to be centre of attention’ trend.

The post saw many Newcastle fans make the tongue-in-cheek suggestion that the post was a hint that Bellingham would be moving to Tyneside in the summer. Although The Magpies are looking to sign two midfielders this summer, they are targeting more realistic players than Bellingham.

Bundesliga star Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig has been scouted by United while a bid is expected to be made for Leicester City attacking-midfielder James Maddison with the transfer window now open.

Related topics:Jude BellinghamReal MadridNewcastleEnglandLiverpoolCallum WilsonPremier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester City