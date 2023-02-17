News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United injury update on Callum Wilson, Joe Willock and Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Liverpool

Eddie Howe’s issues an update on four injured Newcastle United players ahead of Liverpool’s visit to St James’s Park.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Joe Willock, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron were forced off in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

And Howe today revealed that Willock’s hamstring injury is not as bad as feared, though the midfielder won't be involved for fourth-placed Newcastle against Liverpool tomorrow.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin reacts during last weekend's game against Bournemouth.
"Joe, we haven’t seen yet,” said United’s head coach. “I think he’ll be doubtful for the game tomorrow. I don’t think it’s a big injury at all, a very minor complaint with his hamstring, so we hope to get him back very quickly."

It was feared that the injury would keep Willock out of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United next weekend.

Asked if Willock had a chance of playing at Wembley on February 26, Howe added: “Yeah, definitely there's a chance (he can play).”

Saint-Maximin and Almiron were forced off with hamstring and hand injuries respectively against Bournemouth, and Howe said: "They’ve been training, and, yeah, they’re fine.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Callum Wilson, meanwhile, missed the Bournemouth game with a hamstring problem.

Howe said: "Callum’s done really well. As we said at the time, it was a very minor complaint. He hasn’t trained yet. We hope that he trains today, and then he’s in contention.”

Asked if he would have one eye on the cup final when he makes a decision on Wilson’s involvement, Howe said: "I think it’ll be based on ‘is he 100% fit to play?’.

"He hasn’t trained to this point. It’s always with this game, not with a view to the future, but it's a view with trying to keep Callum fit, as with all our players.”

Meanwhile, Matt Targett, sidelined since Christmas with a heel injury, has made a “welcome” return to training ahead of the Liverpool game, though he won’t be involved.

"I don't think (there is) any fresh injuries,” said Howe. “Matt Targett’s made a very welcome return to training, first steps for him. I won’t push him this weekend. But good signs for him that he’s nearing coming back.”

