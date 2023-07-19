Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly registered their interest in Newcastle United transfer target Jesper Lindstrom.

The nine-times capped Denmark international has forged a fine reputation for himself since he joined Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in a £5million deal from Brondby in the summer of 2021. Since moving to Deutsche Bank Park has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 77 games in all competitions and was part of the Eintracht side that claimed the Europa League title with a penalty shoot-out win against Rangers last year.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Lindstrom’s stock now high, interest in the midfielder has grown in recent months and Newcastle have dispatched scouts to assess his performances on several occasions. However, the Magpies are far from the only interested party and Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport has now claimed Juventus are ‘the competition to worry about’ as the Bianconeri consider a move for a player Eintracht reportedly rate at around £30million.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Lindstrom and the midfielder discussed a possible move to North London in an interview during the first half of last season.

He told Danish outlet Tipsbladet: “It’s a huge confidence boost. It’s one of the biggest things as a footballer, so I’m obviously very happy. It is hard not to read along when articles appear on your Facebook, Instagram and other social media. So of course, I read it, but I don’t take it too seriously.

“The transfer window is not open at all right now, so I’m just giving it my all and waiting to see what happens. It’s always great to play in the biggest league in the world, but whether Arsenal is right for me is hard to say. Right now, I’m in a good place in Frankfurt, but it’s great that there are clubs like them that are watching me. Something may have to happen at some point, but right now I’m fine.”

Magpies set to lose youngster to Premier League rivals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are reportedly set to lose one of their brightest talents with young midfielder Ollie Harrison ‘on the verge’ of a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Daily Mail have reported the 15-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Stamford Bridge club and revealed any deal will ‘be subject to Premier League approval, with a compensation package or tribunal to follow”.