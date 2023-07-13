Aston Villa ‘offered’ Juventus star but Newcastle United hold Champions League edge

Sealing a return to the Champions League has meant the Magpies may be able to attract players that have previously been out of their reach. The transfer rumour-mill has been in full-force all summer and recent reports have seen Juventus’ Federico Chiesa become the latest name to be linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Chiesa could be allowed to leave the Old Lady this summer and Newcastle, who can offer him Champions League football next season, have been credited with an interest in the Italian. According to various reports, the 25-year-old is being ‘offered’ to English clubs this summer as Juventus eye a sale for the winger before the transfer window slams shut.

