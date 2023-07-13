News you can trust since 1849
Aston Villa ‘offered’ Juventus star but Newcastle United hold Champions League edge

Newcastle United transfers: Qualification for next season’s Champions League has given the Magpies an extra dynamic in this summer’s transfer window.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Sealing a return to the Champions League has meant the Magpies may be able to attract players that have previously been out of their reach. The transfer rumour-mill has been in full-force all summer and recent reports have seen Juventus’ Federico Chiesa become the latest name to be linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Chiesa could be allowed to leave the Old Lady this summer and Newcastle, who can offer him Champions League football next season, have been credited with an interest in the Italian. According to various reports, the 25-year-old is being ‘offered’ to English clubs this summer as Juventus eye a sale for the winger before the transfer window slams shut.

According to the Mail, Aston Villa, who have recently confirmed the capture of highly-rated defender Pau Torres from Villareal, have been ‘sounded out’ as a potential destination for Chiesa, however, their lack of Champions League football could be a stumbling block over a deal.

