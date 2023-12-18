Newcastle United are believed to be in the market for a central midfielder in January after Sandro Tonali’s suspension.

Newcastle United responded to their Champions League exit in perfect fashion as they recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory over 10 man Fulham at St James’ Park. The result elevates Newcastle back into the top six and leaves them five points behind the Champions League spaces heading into a very busy Christmas period.

Despite the Toon’s exit from Europe, games will continue to come thick and fast in both the Premier League and domestic competitions - Eddie Howe’s side face Chelsea in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup and will hope to go far after last season’s near miss in the final.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Meanwhile, the FA Cup is also a competition of great importance after two consecutive third round exits and the Magpies will hope to improve on that record when they face Sunderland in a pivotal Tyne-Wear derby. Such testing fixtures and the absence of first team stars such as Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock and potentially Joelinton along with the suspended Sandro Tonali has ramped up the need for further reinforcements - particularly in the central midfield area.

One name that has been heavily touted with a move to St James’ Park is out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The 28-year-old has struggled for game time since making the move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 and has managed just 16 league appearances since his arrival at the club.

Phillips has struggled with a combination of game time and injuries and manager Pep Guardiola has even remarkably claimed that he “feels sorry” for the England international due to his lack of game time. The ex-Leeds captain has ambitions of featuring in Euro 2024 and will need first team football to boost his chances of featuring in the tournament.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano expects a move to take place sooner rather than later and told TalkSport that Phillips has already played his last game for Man City. Phillips’ lack of first team football has prompted interest from Newcastle United and Guardiola has previously hinted that he would have no qualms with selling a player to a domestic rival.

However, Howe’s team are not the only contenders to sign the 31-time England international and reports from TalkSport also claim that Juventus have opened up talks to land Phillips in January. Juventus are in the market for a midfielder to act as cover for Paul Pogba, who is currently banned from professional football due to doping allegations.