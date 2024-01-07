Juventus’ interest in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has reportedly stalled. The Serie A side had emerged as potential candidates for the midfielder’s signature this winter, however, Fabrizio Romano reports that they will not continue their pursuit of Phillips if City’s demands remain the same.

Romano posted on X: ‘Juventus have no intention to proceed for Kalvin Phillips deal at current conditions after talks with Man City on loan fee/salary coverage. Newcastle remain interested in Kalvin Phillips, race open to more clubs. Juventus priority is now Tiago Djaló as new centre back.’

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The Citizens will allow Phillips to leave the Etihad Stadium this month, however, they are reportedly only interested in a loan deal with an obligation to buy, something Newcastle may be reluctant to do. Phillips has struggled for regular game time under Pep Guardiola and may see an exit from the club as his only way to get regular first-team football before the summer’s European Championship.