Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phillips has started just five matches for Man City in all competitions since his £42million move from Leeds United last summer. The 27-year-old has subsequently been linked with a move to Newcastle United as well as Everton in a pursuit of more regular game-time.

Despite his lack of minutes at City, Phillips has continued to be a regular in the England set-up under Gareth Southgate. But the midfielder has admitted he will have to be playing regularly in order to guarantee a spot on the plane to Germany next summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend,” Phillips said via BBC. “I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.

“He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.”

Phillips is understood to be on The Magpies’ radar for the January transfer window.

The situation regarding Sandro Tonali and a potential ban from football amid an illegal betting investigation may only stress Newcastle’s need for a midfielder in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Phillips initially wanted to fight for his place at Man City at the start of the season, a lack of first-team opportunities has forced a re-think for the 30-time England international. “I want to play football and want to play as much as possible,” he added. “Over the last year and a half, I haven’t been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].

“It’s something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully, my chance does come but if it doesn’t then I will have to make other decisions as well.”

Phillips made 49 top flight appearances for Leeds before moving to Man City in 2022.

Despite only making four starts for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, Phillips still managed to earn a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League winner’s medal.