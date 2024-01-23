Newcastle United transfer target set for medical as deal 'agreed' with Premier League club
Newcastle United transfers: Kalvin Phillips is set to join West Ham United after an agreement was reached with Manchester City.
Kalvin Phillips is set to join West Ham United from Manchester City on a half-season loan with an option to buy the England international in the summer.
Phillips was a top transfer target for Newcastle United at the start of the transfer window but The Magpies' interest cooled in the player due to Man City's loan fee demands. This allowed West Ham to swoop in and agree a deal with the Premier League champions with Phillips due for a medical on Wednesday.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on X, stating: "Kalvin Phillips to West Ham, here we go! Loan deal agreed with Man City and also on player side. One more from Tim Steidten.
"Understand it will also include an option to buy clause in June for #WHUFC. Medical tests booked on Wednesday."
Phillips was always set to leave Manchester City this transfer window having started just two Premier League matches since his £42million move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022.
Newcastle are yet to sign a player so far this transfer window with central midfield identified as a key area to strengthen. Eddie Howe's side are currently without midfielders Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson due to injury while £52million summer signing Sandro Tonali has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a betting ban.
The closing stages of the transfer window for Newcastle are more focused on keeping players at the club rather than signing players at the moment with Kieran Trippier heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Miguel Almiron attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.