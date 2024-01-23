Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kalvin Phillips is set to join West Ham United from Manchester City on a half-season loan with an option to buy the England international in the summer.

Phillips was a top transfer target for Newcastle United at the start of the transfer window but The Magpies' interest cooled in the player due to Man City's loan fee demands. This allowed West Ham to swoop in and agree a deal with the Premier League champions with Phillips due for a medical on Wednesday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on X, stating: "Kalvin Phillips to West Ham, here we go! Loan deal agreed with Man City and also on player side. One more from Tim Steidten.

"Understand it will also include an option to buy clause in June for #WHUFC. Medical tests booked on Wednesday."

Phillips was always set to leave Manchester City this transfer window having started just two Premier League matches since his £42million move from Leeds United in the summer of 2022.

Newcastle are yet to sign a player so far this transfer window with central midfield identified as a key area to strengthen. Eddie Howe's side are currently without midfielders Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson due to injury while £52million summer signing Sandro Tonali has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a betting ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad