Lille defender Tiago Djalo has joined Juventus for just £3m amid great speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League. Djalo’s contract at Lille was set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he would be able to leave the French club on a free transfer in summer.

However, they have instead opted to cash-in on the 23-year-old as he switches France for Italy - a country he left in 2019 to move to Lille. During his time at Lille, Djalo helped them lift the Ligue 1 title in 2021, featuring alongside future Magpie Sven Botman in defence.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

