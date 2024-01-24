Juventus sign Newcastle United ‘target’ for cut-price fee amid Aston Villa and Wolves interest
Premier League transfer news: A quartet of clubs, including Newcastle United, have been pipped to a signing by Juventus.
Lille defender Tiago Djalo has joined Juventus for just £3m amid great speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League. Djalo’s contract at Lille was set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he would be able to leave the French club on a free transfer in summer.
However, they have instead opted to cash-in on the 23-year-old as he switches France for Italy - a country he left in 2019 to move to Lille. During his time at Lille, Djalo helped them lift the Ligue 1 title in 2021, featuring alongside future Magpie Sven Botman in defence.
And Djalo was tipped with reuniting alongside Botman at Newcastle United before sealing a move to Turin. Wolves, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, who signed Genoa defender Radu Dragusin earlier this month, were also credited with an interest in Djalo this month. The defender is yet to feature this season as he recovers from an ACL injury.