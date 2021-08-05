Karl Darlow posts update after returning to training at Newcastle United
Karl Darlow has reacted after returning to training – following a spell in hospital.
Darlow, laid low by coronavirus, was hospitalised last month after becoming increasingly dehydrated. The goalkeeper posted a message to fans on Twtter after returning to training ahead of Saturday’s home friendly against Norwich City.
Darlow, 30, tweeted: “Great to be back out there! Thanks to everyone for your messages of support during the past couple of weeks – all are greatly appreciated. A special thank you to @NorthumbriaNHS for getting me back on the mend so quickly. Look forward to seeing you all again soon!”
Steve Bruce – who has put Freddie Woodman on standby for the club’s Premier League season-opener – revealed last week that Darlow could be available for the start of the season.
United’s head coach said: “I hope he’s fit. For all these people who don’t have their jabs, have a look at Karl. He is a supremely fit young man who’s been hospitalised.”