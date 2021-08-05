Karl Darlow last season.

Darlow, laid low by coronavirus, was hospitalised last month after becoming increasingly dehydrated. The goalkeeper posted a message to fans on Twtter after returning to training ahead of Saturday’s home friendly against Norwich City.

Darlow, 30, tweeted: “Great to be back out there! Thanks to everyone for your messages of support during the past couple of weeks – all are greatly appreciated. A special thank you to @NorthumbriaNHS for getting me back on the mend so quickly. Look forward to seeing you all again soon!”

Steve Bruce – who has put Freddie Woodman on standby for the club’s Premier League season-opener – revealed last week that Darlow could be available for the start of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...