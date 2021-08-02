Steve Bruce issues update on Karl Darlow ahead of Newcastle United's final friendly

Karl Darlow last season.

Darlow – who started last season between the posts after No.1 Martin Dubravka underwent heel surgery – was hospitalised with Covid-19 last month.

The goalkeeper has missed all four of the club’s pre-season friendlies, and Bruce has been assessing Freddie Woodman and Mark Gillespie ahead of the club’s season-opener against West Ham United on August 15.

A loan switch to Bournemouth for Woodman was put on hold after Dubravka informed the club that he would need foot surgery following his participation in Slovakia’s Euro 2020 campaign – and Bruce has even suggested that he could name four goalkeepers in his 25-man Premier League squad due to concerns over him and Darlow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Darlow – who signed a new contract at St James’s Park last year – could yet prove his fitness in time for the first game, according to United’s head coach.

Asked if the 30-year-old could be fit for the new campaign, Bruce said: “I hope so. I hope he’s fit. For all these people who don’t have their jabs, have a look at Karl. He is a supremely fit young man who’s been hospitalised. Take a look at him, make sure you get jabbed.”

Woodman and 29-year-old Gillespie – who both had to self-isolate for 10 days following Darlow’s positive Covid-19 test – have played a half each in the club’s last two friendlies.

Neither player has played a Premier League game.

Newcastle complete their pre-season campaign with a home game against Norwich City on Saturday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.