Steve Bruce issues update on Karl Darlow ahead of Newcastle United's final friendly

Karl Darlow could yet be fit for the start of the new season, according to Steve Bruce.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 12:30 pm
Karl Darlow last season.

Darlow – who started last season between the posts after No.1 Martin Dubravka underwent heel surgery – was hospitalised with Covid-19 last month.

The goalkeeper has missed all four of the club’s pre-season friendlies, and Bruce has been assessing Freddie Woodman and Mark Gillespie ahead of the club’s season-opener against West Ham United on August 15.

A loan switch to Bournemouth for Woodman was put on hold after Dubravka informed the club that he would need foot surgery following his participation in Slovakia’s Euro 2020 campaign – and Bruce has even suggested that he could name four goalkeepers in his 25-man Premier League squad due to concerns over him and Darlow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

However, Darlow – who signed a new contract at St James’s Park last year – could yet prove his fitness in time for the first game, according to United’s head coach.

Asked if the 30-year-old could be fit for the new campaign, Bruce said: “I hope so. I hope he’s fit. For all these people who don’t have their jabs, have a look at Karl. He is a supremely fit young man who’s been hospitalised. Take a look at him, make sure you get jabbed.”

Woodman and 29-year-old Gillespie – who both had to self-isolate for 10 days following Darlow’s positive Covid-19 test – have played a half each in the club’s last two friendlies.

Neither player has played a Premier League game.

Newcastle complete their pre-season campaign with a home game against Norwich City on Saturday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Steve BruceFreddie Woodman