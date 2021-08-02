Steve Bruce issues update on Karl Darlow ahead of Newcastle United's final friendly
Karl Darlow could yet be fit for the start of the new season, according to Steve Bruce.
Darlow – who started last season between the posts after No.1 Martin Dubravka underwent heel surgery – was hospitalised with Covid-19 last month.
The goalkeeper has missed all four of the club’s pre-season friendlies, and Bruce has been assessing Freddie Woodman and Mark Gillespie ahead of the club’s season-opener against West Ham United on August 15.
A loan switch to Bournemouth for Woodman was put on hold after Dubravka informed the club that he would need foot surgery following his participation in Slovakia’s Euro 2020 campaign – and Bruce has even suggested that he could name four goalkeepers in his 25-man Premier League squad due to concerns over him and Darlow.
However, Darlow – who signed a new contract at St James’s Park last year – could yet prove his fitness in time for the first game, according to United’s head coach.
Asked if the 30-year-old could be fit for the new campaign, Bruce said: “I hope so. I hope he’s fit. For all these people who don’t have their jabs, have a look at Karl. He is a supremely fit young man who’s been hospitalised. Take a look at him, make sure you get jabbed.”
Woodman and 29-year-old Gillespie – who both had to self-isolate for 10 days following Darlow’s positive Covid-19 test – have played a half each in the club’s last two friendlies.
Neither player has played a Premier League game.
Newcastle complete their pre-season campaign with a home game against Norwich City on Saturday.