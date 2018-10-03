Kenedy addresses his Newcastle future after poor start to the season

Kenedy has spoken about his future at Newcastle United.

The winger re-signed for the club on loan from Chelsea in the summer after a successful half-season loan last term.

Kenedy, however, has struggled for form so far this season.

The 22-year-old – who joined Chelsea from Brazilian club Fluminense three years ago – has spoken about his longer-term future in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“It’s always difficult for any player not playing every week, that’s for sure, and I’m no different,” said Kenedy.

“I was living the dream when I arrived at Chelsea, you know? A youngster coming over from Brazil and getting to play in some huge stadiums with so many great players on my team, not to mention the opposition.

“In the first year I learned a lot about English football, on and off the pitch.

“As for the future, I have a contract at Chelsea and it would be nice to get another opportunity there, but for now I prefer to enjoy the moment. I’m happy at Newcastle and can only promise to give my best here. Then we’ll see what happens.”

Kenedy has also spoken about his preference for rolled down socks and small shin pads.

“I like them! It’s as if I’m wearing normal socks, you know?" said Kenedy.

“They make me feel lighter and are so comfortable. On the pitch, I almost feel like I’m levitating. But other people do find it weird, I admit. None of them realise it’s their socks that are a bit weird, not mine!

"My team-mates often look at me and can’t believe how I wear them. I do worry about injuries, but I wouldn’t say it’s more dangerous because of my tiny socks. Rafa (Benitez) has never said anything about that – he just looks at the socks and laughs."