Kevin De Bruyne makes Newcastle United claim that Liverpool & Arsenal won’t like

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has made a big claim about Newcastle United and St James’ Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 29th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The Belgian was asked about the ‘toughest atmosphere’ to play in between Newcastle’s St James’ Park, Liverpool’s Anfield and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Despite Man City often coming away from St James’ with three points on the majority of occasions prior to last season’s 3-3 thriller, De Bruyne named Newcastle as the toughest of the three.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 32-year-old said: “Even when it was not going well [at Newcastle] the atmosphere was still quite good.

“I think for Liverpool, it’s always a big game between us but I saw a difference when it’s like Champions League or a night game than if you play a 12 o’clock [Saturday] kick-off. I feel these two [Newcastle and Liverpool] are a bigger atmosphere than Arsenal.

“I feel like last year was much better [at Arsenal] but obviously it’s been tough for them the years before so it was a little bit less. I would say this [Newcastle first, Liverpool second, Arsenal third].”

The atmosphere at St James’ Park has been notoriously difficult for oppositing teams, particularly since Eddie Howe took charge as manager. Man City are one of only three Premier League teams to have beaten The Magpies on home turf since Howe’s appointment in November 2021.

Coincidentally, Liverpool and Arsenal are the only other sides to have come away from St James’ Park with three points over the past 20 months.

