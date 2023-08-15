De Bruyne limped off during Man City’s Premier League opener at Burnley on Friday night. Despite the injury to the Belgian, City went on to win 3-0 thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and another goal from Rodri.

And Guardiola has suggested that De Bruyne could be forced to undergo surgery due to his recurring hamstring issue.

“Kevin de Bruyne’s injury is serious one,” Guardiola admitted ahead of the UEFA Super Cup match against Sevilla on Wednesday. “He will be out for a few months.

“We have to decide in the next days on surgery but for sure we lose Kevin for some time”.

De Bruyne was involved in 41 goals for Man City in all competitions last season as he provided 31 assists and scored a further 10 himself to help secure a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

Man City will return to Premier League action at home to Newcastle this Saturday (8pm kick-off). The Magpies will be fresh from an impressive 5-1 win against Aston Villa which sees them top of the Premier League after gameweek one.

While City will be without De Bruyne, Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is also unavailable for the match with a hamstring injury along with Emil Krafth. Magpies right-back Javier Manquillo is a doubt.