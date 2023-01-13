Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar both have four yellow cards to their name in the Premier League and will be hoping to avoid a fifth which would lead to a one-match suspension. Trippier has played every game for Newcastle in all competitions so far this season while Schar has missed just one league match, the club’s only defeat of the season at Liverpool in August.

While Trippier only recently picked up his fourth booking against Leeds United on New Year's Eve, Schar received his during the 1-0 win over Everton back in October and has since gone seven league games without picking up another.

Any player who picks up five yellow cards in their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will face a one-game suspension. And any player shown 10 yellow cards in their side’s first 32 Premier League fixtures will serve a two-game suspension.

Newcastle United's Swiss defender Fabian Schar (R) celebrates with Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier (L) after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 6, 2022. (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday's match is Newcastle's 19th of the league season, meaning Schar and Trippier will avoid a one-match suspension as long as they don't pick up a booking this weekend.

The Magpies have already had one player suspended due to yellow cards this season with Joelinton missing the November trip to Southampton after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Aston Villa.

Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson have all been booked three times but will avoid a yellow card suspension as they cannot pick up five bookings before the 19 game deadline passes. Captain Jamaal Lascelles has also been booked on three occasions, though two of those came while he wasn’t even on the pitch.

Sean Longstaff and Nick Pope have been booked twice this season while Miguel Almiron, Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin have one booking each.

Regular starters Joe Willock and Sven Botman both boast the impressive feat of not picking up a single booking in the league in 2022-23.

