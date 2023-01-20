Key Newcastle United duo 'on track' to return from injuries

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and left-back Matt Targett suffered heel and calf injuries last month, and have been working towards their comebacks.

And Howe was asked for an update ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

"Initially six weeks was sort of the guideline, and it was a guideline because both injuries were not clear," said United’s head coach. “So six weeks was a rough estimate. I think they're on track to make those at the moment, I've lost track of time, so I'm not sure how far away they are. Possibly three weeks to go on the respective recoveries."

Asked if the injuries to Shelvey and Targett had influenced the club’s transfer plans, Howe said: "I certainly have to consider them, if they're going to come back and with any injury there's no guarantee they’ll come back in the time given.

"With Matt coming back into left-back would certainly strengthen that area of the team. And Jonjo, yes, we'd love to have a midfielder player of his capabilities back and fit. He certainly makes a difference. They have to come into our thinking."

Shelvey had only just returned from the hamstring injury he had suffered in pre-season.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and left-back Matt Targett at Old Trafford in October.

Speaking last month, Howe said: “Jonjo’s a passionate guy. He lives for football, he lives for that feeling of playing.

