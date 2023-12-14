Newcastle United injuries: Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon are the latest players to add to Eddie Howe's list of injury concerns.

Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon were forced off for Newcastle United in the 2-1 Champions League defeat to AC Milan on Wednesday night.

Trippier suffered a knock in the first half of the match at St James' Park before being withdrawn in the 63rd minute. He was replaced by Dan Burn shortly after Milan had equalised through Christian Pulisic.

"He picked up something in the first half, I don't know what it is at this moment," Howe told The Gazette. "He wanted to carry on a half-time but then he signalled he couldn't."

Howe went on to reveal Gordon was nursing a slight hamstring issue during the match as he was withdrawn alongside Trippier with Alexander Isak coming on.

"We had an awareness of his hamstring but we're not sure if it's an injury," Howe added. "He can still sort of play but he can't play to the very high level that he has played for a long time. An issue full sprinting but Anthony is a very positive lad and thinks he's fine."

Anthony Gordon in action against AC Milan.

Trippier has already been ruled out of Saturday's Premier League match against Fulham at St James' Park (3pm kick-off) after picking up his fifth league booking of the season against Tottenham Hotspur. The right-back will serve his one-match ban this weekend though it remains to be seen whether he will be fit and available for next week's Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Chelsea.