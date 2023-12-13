Newcastle United 1-2 AC Milan: Eddie Howe was 'desperately disappointed' to watch his side crash out of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle had one foot in the last-16 of the competition after Joelinton gave the hosts the lead. Christian Pulisic then equalised for Milan which saw The Magpies drop to third in the group with Europa League football looming.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Italian side then sucker-punched The Magpies on the counter-attack with substitute Samuel Chukwueze snatching a late winner to clinch third spot in the group. In the space of 25-minutes, Newcastle had gone from second in the group to bottom.

Summing up his emotions at full-time, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "Desperately disappointed. Tough to take at the moment.

Joelinton celebrates after giving Newcastle United the lead.

"The lads played very well and were good value [for the lead]. Second half we wanted to consolidate that and look for the second goal.

"Really disappointed with their first goal, I didn't think we dealt with the set-piece well enough. Then the game became very transitional with both teams looking to win and we conceded on one of those transitions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if there was a temptation to settle for Europa League qualification, Howe responded: "We wanted to qualify for the Champions League, that was our intention before the game and in game. You can't take that will away from the players."

And when asked if he had any regrets as Newcastle's first Champions League campaign in over 20 years came to a premature end, Howe told The Gazette: "I said to the players after, I don't think we can regret the effort we've given.

"You look at the players and how much they gave the match physically and I go through every game, they've given so much physically to the competition in each game. There's no part of me that thinks the lads haven't really attacked it and committed - when you get that as a basic then you accept what comes.