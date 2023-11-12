Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Trippier has apologised for Newcastle United's 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening which saw him clash with a travelling supporter.

Following the full-time whistle at the Vitality Stadium, Trippier went over the applaud the Newcastle supporters following the 355-mile trip down to Bournemouth only for emotions to flare. The England international confronted a critical Magpies fan hitting out at the players, asking in response: "Were the lads not giving everything? How many injuries have we got? How many injuries have we got?"

After the situation was diffused by Newcastle midfielder Joelinton pulling Trippier away from the away end, the right-back appeared to make an apologetic gesture towards the travelling fans.

And he addressed the issue in an interview with Sky Sports soon after: "The fans are emotional, of course they are. They have travelled a long way, they spend a lot of money to come and watch us.

"I was just having a chat with one of them, I said we are giving everything. There is no need to panic, we are still in a good position in the league, we are still in the Champions League, Carabao Cup quarter-finals, there is no need to panic. "We got beat, we do apologise for that result, but the most important thing is that the lads are giving everything. We are giving more under the circumstances."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe embraced Trippier following the incident and was also asked about it after the game. "I did see that," Howe said. "I think it's high emotions at the end of games, we really appreciate our away support, everyone is valued and we're just disappointed with the result. "Kieran's fine. Emotions run high. We all feel a bit emotional after that. No problems with our away support."

Newcastle head into the international break on the back of consecutive defeats with Chelsea up next afterwards.