Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided an update on his squad ahead of the return to Premier League action against Chelsea.

Newcastle United are set to welcome back a number of players from injuries and suspensions when they host Chelsea at St James' Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies will have Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension while the likes of Fabian Schar and Miguel Almiron have shaken off injury concerns picked up against AFC Bournemouth before the international break.

"[Guimaraes] is an outstanding player and you're always going to miss a player of his technical ability, his enthusiasm," Howe said. "He's a real catalyst for the supporters as well with his energy and his attitude - him coming back is a massive lift."

Kieran Trippier withdrew from the England squad due to a personal issue but is available to start this Saturday.

But head coach Eddie Howe was keeping coy on the injuries to Alexander Isak (groin) and Sean Longstaff (ankle) ahead of the match.

"I don't want to give too much away," Howe added. "We have the majority of players we've spoken about [before the international break] are longer-term injuries. We're looking at January for a lot of them.

"Fabby was more precautionary rather than any injury but he looks good. And Miggy has trained well.

"Kieran is fine. He's trained since he returned from England, he's good. Sean will be one of those players who we're analysing and checking.

Howe added: "It was a busier period for them [the medical team] than we would have hoped.