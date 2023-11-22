Newcastle United v Chelsea: Reece James is pushing for a start at St James' Park this weekend.

Chelsea right-back Reece James has issued a promising fitness update ahead of the trip to face Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The 23-year-old has missed nine games already for Chelsea this season and has been limited to just three Premier League starts so far after suffering with his hamstring.

After being left out of the England squad, James is in contention to start at Newcastle this weekend as Chelsea look to close the gap on the European places.

The defender has been training at Chelsea's Cobham base during the international break and took to social media to post an image of himself in training along with the caption: "Good start to the week."

After numerous injury issues in recent seasons, it appears James is back to full fitness. Chelsea go into the game having played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City before the international break while Newcastle are hoping to bounce back from consecutive 2-0 defeats against Borussia Dortmund and AFC Bournemouth.

The Magpies currently sit seventh, four points above 10th-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe's side are in the midst of an injury crisis with nine players already ruled out and a few more nursing injuries heading into the game. Newcastle are still set to welcome Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension while Alexander Isak is in line to return from injury after a month on the sidelines.