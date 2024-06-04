Kieran Trippier clarifies 'negative' Newcastle United comment after 'difficult' spell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United and England right-back Kieran Trippier has clarified his ‘not ideal’ comments regarding the trip to Australia ahead of Euro 2024.

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier captained England for the 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Trippier became the first Newcastle player to captain England since Alan Shearer as he led The Three Lions side onto the pitch alongside his son.

"It was a very special night,” Trippier admitted. “To lead the lads out and have my son with me as well is special.

"Obviously he has walked out with me for Newcastle but now for England. It was a great experience for him and managed to sneak him in the dressing room after the game to get a few photos with the boys. It is always an honour to not just captain the side but represent my country."

Trippier is set to head to Euro 2024 with England after a difficult end to the season at Newcastle. The 33-year-old missed over two months of action due to injury and started just one of Newcastle’s final 12 matches of the season before flying to Australia for two post-season friendly matches in Melbourne.

Discussing his fitness, Trippier explained: “It was a difficult moment. The time that I had my injury was difficult, I tried as hard as I could to get back for Newcastle. It was a busy end to the season. Ultimately I had to respect that it was a big injury.

"So as long as I know that I have done everything right, in my head, to get back and doing it the right way, that's all that matters for me.”

Trippier played an hour at St James’ Park and was withdrawn moments after Cole Palmer had given England the lead from the penalty spot. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane added to the scoreline in the closing stages.

“I felt really fit,” Trippier added. “I got another 60-odd minutes under my belt, which is always important. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fresh, and I’m ready to go for the Euros.”

Prior to joining up with England, Trippier described the post-season trip to Australia as ‘not ideal’ on the back of a long season which saw Newcastle finish seventh in the Premier League and ultimately narrowly miss out on European qualification.

Trippier felt his comments were taken out of context as he attempted to clarify them after Monday night’s England match.

"It was a long journey for just a few days,” he added. “I think people took it out of context when I spoke about the trip and thought I was being negative about it.

"All I was trying to say about that was I understand why the club were doing it. I have been at Atletico Madrid and Tottenham and understand that the commercial side have to branch out so I do get it.