Kieran Trippier led Newcastle United out at St James’ Park for the first time since March as they beat Stade Brestois 1-0 in their final friendly match.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Barnes scored the only goal of the game after 15 minutes to see Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes lift the Sela Cup at St James’ Park. It was Trippier’s first home match as Newcastle captain since picking up a calf injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers five months ago.

The 33-year-old returned to pre-season training with Newcastle on Tuesday along with Anthony Gordon after the pair were given extra time away from the club due to representing England at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Gordon played 45 minutes and scored in the 4-0 win over Girona at St James’ Park on Friday night before Trippier started the Brest match and lasted 70 minutes on the Saturday.

“Anthony and Kieran were the latest two back for us so we've had to manage their minutes,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette. “Anthony was 45 [on Friday v Girona], Kieran was desperate to stay on so we allowed that because the game wasn't that transitional and he looked good I thought, physically he looked comfortable so a good day's work for him.”

After the match, Trippier took to social media to post images of himself back in action for the first time at Newcastle this summer along with the caption: “Good to get back out there.”

The right-back is now into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park and has been linked with a move away this summer. Newcastle rejected a £12.8million bid from Bayern Munich back in January while Saudi Pro League interest remains in the England international this summer.